Exclusive: History reveals Project Blue Book series premiere date

Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen’s new show is coming this winter.

EW can exclusively reveal that History’s drama Project Blue Book will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Set in the 1950s and inspired by a real-life U.S. Air Force Cold War program, the series follows astronomer J. Allen Hynek (Gillen) and Capt. Michael Quinn (The Vampire Diaries’ Michael Malarkey) as they investigate UFOs and transform from skeptics to believers. And you can expect these two to have a Kirk and Spock dynamic, according to showrunner Sean Jablonski.

“You have this buttoned-up military man who is a little gruff, has an agenda, and, in many ways, is looking at Blue Book as a stepping stone to something greater. [He’s] paired up with this scientific, practical, pragmatic, no-stone-left-unturned scientist, who is a dog with a bone when he needs to figure out what is going on,” Jablonski tells EW. “If you’re Hynek, you’re not just gonna take the first explanation that somebody says. ‘Oh, they’re birds or swamp gas.’ He digs deeper and deeper and deeper. It’s a little oil-and-water type thing, but it’s a fun, respectful relationship too.”

Each week, we’ll see the duo tackle cases that are directly inspired by real-life, seminal UFO cases, while also tackling a larger government conspiracy at play. “We have a case-of-the-week element of it, but this larger overarching journey where our characters are going from — Aidan especially, and Michael as well— skeptics to believers, which ultimately leads them down a rabbit hole to realize the government is hiding a larger truth from us,” says Jablonski. “So you have them working under the thumb of the government while at the same time not just investigating UFOs, but the government itself as well.”

Check out an exclusive new photo of the entire cast — which also includes Laura Mennell, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, and Ksenia Solo — below.

