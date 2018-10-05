Naomi Watts to play Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's Roger Ailes series

Showtime’s limited series about Roger Ailes has landed another high-profile Australian star.

The network announced Friday that Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Naomi Watts is set to play veteran journalist Gretchen Carlson opposite Russell Crowe as Ailes, the late Fox News founder who was ousted from the network following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Carlson was the first woman to file a sexual harassment suit against the powerful businessman, leading to her exit from Fox.

While Watts has made her name in film, the latest role continues her recent run in television, which has included Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival and Netflix’s ill-fated Gypsy.

Based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book The Loudest Voice in the Room, the eight-episode series “aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down” through multiple points of view.

Showtime’s untitled project comes as a film is also being put together on the Ailes/Fox News sexual harassment scandal. Like Watts, fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman will portray Carlson, while Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, and Charlize Theron are also onboard.