Lena Dunham pranks her mom on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lena Dunham did what any doting daughter would do on her mother’s birthday: try to prank her on television.

The Girls creator came on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new show Camping, but she made time for some fun. As she read aloud to Jimmy Kimmel‘s crew, Dunham texted her mom, Laurie Simmons, with photos of potential dress options for her late-night show appearance. The outfits were questionable and all fake options Kimmel’s team helped throw together for the prank.

At least, Dunham’s dad liked one option: the floral. “This one broke my heart,” she mentioned of that text.

This was all before the show. During the show, while Dunham was on stage, she FaceTimed with her parents to see what they thought of her actual outfit, not knowing their daughter was sitting on a televised stage.

But Dunham will have to do more than that to shock Simmons. She was more surprised when Kimmel popped into the picture to wish her a happy birthday.

“They actually took that better than I thought,” Dunham agreed. “I thought I was gonna get cursed at.”

Watch above.