Chuck Lorre’s next sitcom will focus on an interracial couple that meets over a broken heart.

CBS has ordered the pilot Bob ❤️ Abishola, a comedy that will star Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) as a man who falls for his Nigerian nurse after suffering a heart attack. The comedy supposedly ensues when Gardell’s character “sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance,” according to the network log line.

Like most of Lorre’s other sitcoms, this sitcom, which includes a heart emoji in the title, will be shot in the multi-camera format. Besides Lorre, the pilot’s other executive producers are Eddie Gorodetsky (Mom, The Big Bang Theory) and Al Higgins (a former co-exec on Mike & Molly).

Gardell co-starred opposite Melissa McCarthy in Mike & Molly, a CBS sitcom that aired from 2010-16 and focused on a man and a woman who met and fell in love at an overeaters anonymous meeting. The role of Molly Flynn not only earned McCarthy her first Emmy but catapulted her to big screen success.

Related: