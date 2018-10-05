Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner is 'hopeful' for eventual Riverdale crossover

Sabrina Spellman and Archie Andrews are both owned by the same comic publisher, Archie Comics. They’re from very similarly-named hometowns: Greendale and Riverdale, respectively. Now that Sabrina is coming to TV for the second time in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (out later this month), she’s being adapted by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also executive produces The CW’s Riverdale. So when Aguirre-Sacasa and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast took the stage at the “Netflix & Chills” panel at New York Comic Con Friday, moderator Josh Horowitz asked an obvious question: Is there any chance these characters will meet each other on screen?

In fact, there were plans at one point; Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW that he had originally planned to end season 1 of Riverdale with the arrival of Sabrina. After that, season 2 of Riverdale would have done “a big genre switch” into horror. Those plans were obviously scuttled, but Aguirre-Sacasa still considers a crossover a possibility in the future.

“I’m first and foremost a fan of these two towns, Riverdale and Greendale,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “I love when comic book characters cross over, so it’s a dream. Right now, we’re focused on getting Sabrina out there and making sure Riverdale is as good as it can be. So, I’m hopeful!”

Diyah Pera/Netflix; Jack Rowand/The CW

Sabrina Spellman has obviously starred on TV once before, in the ’90s show Sabrina the Teenage Witch starring Melissa Joan Hart. Though a lot of the characters have returned for Kiernan Shipka’s turn as the teenage witch, they’re all quite different this time. Perhaps the most noticeable change is that Sabrina’s cat Salem doesn’t talk this time around — at least not yet.

“The ’90s sitcom Salem is iconic. He’s a meme, he’s sassy Salem,” Shipka said. “So we did something different. We have three cats playing Salem: Shaq, Boomer, and Edward. The vibe is hard to describe if you haven’t seen the show.”

On that note, the panelists screened the first episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for panel attendees. Everyone else can see it when the first season hits Netflix on Oct. 26.

