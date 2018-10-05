Shannen Doherty loved starring as Prue on Charmed, which premiered 20 years ago this Sunday.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky and the fans have been so supportive,” says the actress, who is featured in the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands next Friday.

Doherty starred alongside Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano as three sisters who discover they have magical powers on Charmed, which premiered on The WB on Oct. 7, 1998. Doherty left the series at the end of the third season, but the project remains near and dear to her heart.

Though, that doesn’t mean Doherty is thrilled the title is being rebooted with a new set of supernatural sisters on The CW on Oct. 14. While she was quick to tell original Charmed fans on Twitter that they shouldn’t hate on the reboot before seeing it, she did call the new series’ initial description — which was, “This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done” — “terrible and a bit offensive” to the spirit of the original, which was also considered feminist.

Shannen Doherty in 2018 and on Charmed. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images; Getty Images

But her umbrage with the reboot’s description isn’t why you probably won’t see Doherty appear in the new Charmed. That has more to do with the fact that she’s already appearing in a reboot of her 1989 cult-classic high school satire Heathers, which debuts on Paramount Network on Oct. 25 (and will be available to binge on the channel’s streaming services beginning Oct. 22).

“It’s funny, because somebody said to me, ‘Oh, would you do the Charmed reboot?’ ” Doherty — who is also eager to reunite with Kevin Smith for his long-promised Mallrats sequel — says in the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t be the reboot queen!’ “

Related Content: