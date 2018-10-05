Netflix's Big Mouth season 2 preview: Gina Rodriguez, more songs, new characters

Are the writers of Big Mouth psychic?

Though they had to start writing season 2 before season 1 of the animated puberty comedy launched last September, co-creator and star Nick Kroll says the team was “pleasantly surprised” that they bet on the right elements to go bigger with for season 2. (Read that as more musical numbers, including a female-body-empowerment song from Maya Rudolph as the Hormone Monstress).

Speaking of going bigger, Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez joins the series — which launched season 2 today — as a classmate whose newly developed breasts have the boys staring and the girls feeling inadequate.

“You see less of women’s and girls’ puberty expressed in popular culture, and we saw a lot of great stories to tell in that space,” says Kroll, who also teases a “coming-of-age moment” for his character Coach Steve and the addition of the Shame Wizard (voiced by Fargo‘s David Thewlis) as a nemesis for the hormone monsters.

Nick (Nick Kroll) and Gina (Gina Rodriguez) on Big Mouth. Netflix

“We were watching Fargo season 3 as we were writing the Shame Wizard,” says Kroll. “David’s Fargo character is one of the most charming, disturbing, villainous characters that I can remember. We sort of used that as inspiration for the Shame Wizard, and we thought, ‘There’s just no way this fine actor will do this show, but we might as well ask him.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to!'”

The Shame Wizard (David Thewlis) and Andrew (John Mulaney) on Big Mouth. Netflix

Season 2 of Big Mouth is now available on Netflix.

