The God Squad is back… although the divine posse underwent some significant changes.

The feud between the immortals of old and the immortals of modernity continues to grow in the first American Gods season 2 trailer, which debuted during New York Comic Con. It’s our first look at the new round of episodes, continuing the story adapted from Neil Gaiman’s magnum opus. It also comes after the creative team lost original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that their replacement, Jesse Alexander, was asked to step down as well.

Starz issued a statement in September, saying, “American Gods has a deep and complex mythology and a unique visual style that makes this series one of the most ambitious productions on television, and one that we remain committed to delivering for our audience. We are confident that when the fans get their first look at season two in just a few weeks at New York Comic-Con, they will agree it was worth the wait.”

And here we are.

The season 1 finale saw Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) learning the true identity of Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), who dealt a major blow with Easter/Ostara (Kristin Chenoweth) against the New Gods. When Wednesday is finally able to gather all the Old Gods at House on the Rock, his pitch meeting for a war doesn’t go as planned, propelling him and Shadow on a journey through middle America.

“Shadow has discovered exactly who he is working for and now season 2 is gonna begin just a few short hours later and everything is going to get both better and worse,” Gaiman said during Friday’s Comic Con panel. “The first place we are all headed is The House On the Rock, and they closed down the real House On the Rock for us for several days and let us film there.”

He added, “If you are familiar with the book, the most useful piece of advice [I can give you is] we do not get to Lakeside in this season. However, we do get to Cairo [Illinois], we do get to a funeral home, Laura and Mad Sweeney get to go on their own journey, which takes them to some hot and exotic places, and other than that I think it’s fair to say things get worse for everybody in dramatically interesting ways.”

Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish, and Demore Barnes are back again. Gillian Anderson, however, will no longer show up as Media, the New God of entertainment — the actress dropped out with the departure of her Hannibal creator.

American Gods season 2 will premiere in 2019.