Halloween may be in October, but January is about to get witchy…

A Discovery of Witches, the highly anticipated series based on Deborah Harkness’ best-selling All Souls Trilogy, will premiere in the U.S. on Jan. 17, 2019, EW can exclusively reveal. Beginning Jan. 17, the full 8-episode season will be available for streaming on both Sundance Now and Shudder.

The series follows Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a witch and historian of science, who is thrust into an ancient mystery when she discovers a long-lost book in Oxford’s Bodleian Library. While in Oxford, Diana meets vampire and scientist Matthew de Clermont (Matthew Goode), and the two embark on a love affair and adventure that threatens to upend the careful order enforced by all magical beings and creatures.

In the exclusive sneak peek video, we see some of the series’ special effects bringing Diana’s magic to life, as well as the jaw-dropping European locations that play home to the series. The clip showcases the imminent danger for Matthew and Diana as they are drawn further into the mystery surrounding the coveted manuscript Ashmole 782.

The series, produced by Sky One and Bad Wolf productions, shot in the U.K. last year and is currently airing in Britain on Sky One, after premiering in September. American audiences have been craving the announcement of a release date ever since it was announced at San Diego Comic Con in July that the series would air in the U.S. on streaming platforms Sundance Now and Shudder.

Harkness recently expanded the All Souls story with her Sept. 18 release Time’s Convert, which delves into the backstory of Matthew’s son Marcus. It has hit the

Watch the clip above for more.

