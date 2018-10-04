Here's how you can watch the next royal wedding

Fetch your fanciest fascinator, another royal wedding is heading to television!

On Thursday, TLC announced it has secured the rights to exclusively broadcast the royal wedding between Princess Eugenie of York and her boyfriend of eight years, Jack Brooksbank (a brand ambassador for George Clooney’s tequila company), on Friday, Oct. 12.

Set your alarm clocks because the three-hour, commercial-free coverage will kick off bright and early (pesky trans-Atlantic time differences!) at 4:25 a.m. ET. If you don’t feel like getting up before the sun, there’ll be an encore presentation gracing screens at a much more reasonable 7:25 a.m. ET. The programming will be presented by UK TV personalities and hosts of ITV’s This Morning show Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

This will be the second wedding to take place this year in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the first — of course — being the union between Prince Harry and Suits actress Meaghan Markle. Like her royal cousin before her, Princess Eugenie and her new husband will also enjoy a carriage procession through Windsor and a private afternoon reception at the castle for family and friends hosted by the Queen. The newlyweds will then hit up a private reception hosted by the Duke and Duchess of York at Windsor Lodge.

Related content: