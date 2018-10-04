Peaky Blinders season 5: First look photo and plot details

As usual, Cillian Murphy’s gangster-turned-politician Tommy Shelby is not horsing around on Peaky Blinders — except in a first look image released to accompany the announcement that filming is underway on season 5 of the historical crime drama, which screens on Netflix.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the new season finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Shelby is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.

The season 5 cast also includes Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keefe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah.

“The story of the Peaky Blinders and of the Shelby family gets woven into the political fabric of Britain and Europe as the 1920’s end and the thirties begin,” Knight says. “Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then.” See that first look image, above.

Related content: