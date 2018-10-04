The government has their eye on Daily Show alum Hasan Minhaj in the first promo for his new weekly Netflix series.

A few months after “graduating from comedy college,” the comedian is striking out on his own for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, what he describes as a “comedy investigative visual podcast,” in which he will use his perspective and visual storytelling to “explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Minhaj tells EW that he’s “beyond humbled” to become the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show. “I revered all the late-night hosts growing up, but they all looked a very specific way,” he shares. “We were either spoken to or spoken for, and I think this is one of the first times where people will be able to turn on their TV and go, ‘Yes, finally.'”

Patriot Act begins streaming Oct. 28 on Netflix.