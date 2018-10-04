Lodge 49 renewed for second season

Rejoice, fans of Lodge 49 (a highly discerning group of folks which includes myself and EW TV critic Darren Franich, who recently declared it to be his “favorite new drama of 2018”).

AMC today announced that it is renewing the network’s Thomas Pynchon-meets-The Big Lebowski-meets-the-Freemasons series for a second season. It also confirmed that Wyatt Russell (Black Mirror, the upcoming Overlord) will reprise his role as injured surfer and newbie lodge member Sean “Dud” Dudley.

“Lodge 49 tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike,” said David Madden, president, programming, AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. “With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings, and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the Lodge.”

Season 2 of Lodge 49 will comprise ten episodes and air on AMC on 2019. The show’s season 1 finale airs Oct. 8. Watch a teaser for that episode, above.

