Krypton reveals ruthless DC Comics bounty hunter Lobo in season 2 first look

Krypton is introducing another DC Comics character in season 2!

On Thursday, Syfy unveiled a first look at the Superman prequel series’ take on the ruthless bounty-hunter Lobo, who will be played by The Fall’s Emmett J. Scanlan in the show’s forthcoming sophomore season. Possessing super-human strength, a genius level intellect in matters of warfare, and immortality, Lobo “will keep coming until the job is finished,” reads the official character description. “His word is the only thing that Lobo holds sacred; although, he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time.” (He also murdered his entire species, so there’s that too…)

Check out the image below:

Steffan Hill/SyFy

The introduction of Lobo is an indication that the show will continue to find interesting ways to bring characters from the comics into its unusual story. Season 1 featured well-known Man of Steel villains like Brainiac (Blake Ritson), General Zod (Colin Salmon), and Doomsday — the monster that killed Superman — and deep cuts like Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos).

Executive produced by David Goyer and showrunner Cameron Welsh, Krypton tells the story of Superman’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as he must decide between preventing his home planet’s destruction, or allowing it to happen in order to ensure his grandson’s superheroic future. The first season ended Seg and Brainiac getting trapped in the Phantom Zone, while the Zod family seized control of Krypton, which can’t mean anything good.

“We jump ahead four or five months after the end of the first season, and the Krypton we come back to is radically different than the one we left in season 1,” Welsh told EW at San Diego Comic-Con. “In shaping this new vision of Krypton, [Zod] has an insight like nobody else before him.”

Krypton is expected to return in 2019.

