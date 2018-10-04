Daredevil struggles to save himself in first season 3 trailer

The savior of Hell’s Kitchen could use some saving himself.

In the first trailer for season 3 of Daredevil, Charlie Cox’s titular vigilante — a.k.a. Matt Murdock when he’s not suited up — struggles to move on after nearly dying at the end of The Defenders. His abilities aren’t up to par, he’s unsure of what to do next, and he’s presumed dead by those closest to him, including Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll).

Of course, crime doesn’t wait for the Man Without Fear to mend — and from the look of it, with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) back in the ring after a season away, Daredevil will have more to face than just his own demons. As new showrunner Erik Oleson told EW in August, “Matt starts the season broken physically, broken emotionally, and broken spiritually.” How long will it take for him to heal?

Watch the new trailer above. Daredevil, which adds Joanne Whalley as Sister Maggie, Jay Ali as Ray, and Wilson Bethel as a still-unnamed character in season 3, returns Oct. 19 on Netflix.

