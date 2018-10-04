Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz voice their support for series reboot amid fan backlash

Sarah Michelle Gellar is here for the much-talked-about Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

The upcoming Joss Whedon-produced show was first confirmed in July with a black actress in the starring role of Buffy Summers, which Gellar made famous for seven seasons until 2003.

Following the announcement, the Buffyverse has become a divided fanbase as many continue to share mixed reactions over the reboot that will not feature Gellar in the titular role.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about great storytelling,” Gellar, 41, tells PEOPLE. “If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in.”

Gellar’s positive comments about the Buffy reboot came hours after her former costar David Boreanaz addressed a packed room of Buffy fans at New York Comic Con, where rounds of audible boos were reportedly heard when the reboot was discussed.

“Come on, guys. It’s a good thing. Let’s just embrace [it]. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new. … I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful,” Boreanaz said at a panel moderated by EW‘s Lynette Rice, according to multiple outlets.

And Gellar agrees with Boreanaz, telling PEOPLE: “I’m with David.”

The fan backlash was so strong it previously prompted the reboot’s showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen to release a statement assuring the Buffyverse that “there is only one Buffy.”

In July, Owusu-Breen tweeted: “They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later… and the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer.”

Last March, Gellar and Boreanaz reunited with Whedon, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon in celebration of Buffy the Vampire Slayer turning 20 years old.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that,” Gellar told EW, who organized the get-together. “I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”