The Hills reboot adds The O.C. star Mischa Barton

Well, if Lauren Conrad isn’t interested in joining the upcoming Hills reboot, there’s really only one thing to do: Replace her with The O.C.’s Mischa Barton.

MTV announced on Wednesday that Barton will join original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port on The Hills: New Beginnings, which was announced in August. The series, which is based off the docuseries that originally ran from 2006 to 2010, will also star Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler. The show will follow both new and old cast members as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles, including Barton, who rose to fame while playing The O.C.’s girl next door, Marissa Cooper, for three seasons.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere in 2019.