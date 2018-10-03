Austin-based production company Rooster Teeth is going to have a big presence at this year’s New York Comic Con, previewing both Volume 6 of its anime show RWBY and its new animated series gen:LOCK in at a panel at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of that event, Rooster Teeth has released a poster for RWBY, whose sixth run of adventures premiere on the company’s website, Oct. 27. (Rooster Teeth and Fathom Events are also partnering on special one-night event, “RWBY Volume 6 premiere,” on Oct. 25 at which the premiere will be screened in cinemas along with several chapters of Volume 5.)

RWBY is set in a world called Remnant filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. In Volume 6, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.

See that new RWBY poster, by artist Ein Lee, above.