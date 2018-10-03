Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

When it comes to Michael Rapaport’s career, his latest role might be one of his favorites. Rapaport stars on Netflix’s Atypical, which follows Sam, a teen with autism, and Rapaport plays his father. “I love the sentiment of this show,” the actor told Lola Ogunnaike while sitting down for a session of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “It’s not heavy-handed.”

RELATED: How Michael Rapaport knew Leonardo DiCaprio had star potential on The Basketball Diaries

One of the things Rapaport is most proud of with Atypical, which released its second season on Netflix in September, is that autism is not the show’s central focus. “It’s not the whole of your parenting,” he says. Rather, it’s simply one element of one character in the larger scheme of the show. And as a whole, the show touches on a variety of themes. As Rapaport says, “It really resonates with people in a genuine way.”

Watch the clip above for more.