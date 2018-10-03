Kaley Cuoco to star in Harley Quinn series: 'It has definitely been empowering'

DC Universe has found its Harley Quinn.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco will voice the iconic title role and serve as an executive producer on the streaming service’s forthcoming adult animated series Harley Quinn. The news broke Wednesday during the Titans world premiere event at New York Comic-Con, where DC Universe also unveiled a very meta teaser for the show, which you can watch above.

EW had the chance to speak to Cuoco ahead of her appearance at NYCC, and she explained why she chose to take on this major role as The Big Bang Theory heads into its final season. “I’ve always loved animation. I did it years ago, and I haven’t been in the animation world in a while,” Cuoco said. “[Harley Quinn] is so edgy, it’s obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it’s been a blast to record.”. “I’ve always loved animation. I did it years ago, and I haven’t been in the animation world in a while,” Cuoco said. “[Harley Quinn] is so edgy, it’s obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it’s been a blast to record.”

According to Cuoco, the series begins with Harley breaking up with the Joker after he screws her over, and deciding to strike out on her own. Over the course of the first season, we’ll see her try to become the “best badass supervillain that there is,” and she’ll cross paths with Doctor Psycho, Batman, Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman, and of course, Poison Ivy.

“She just doesn’t want to be Joker’s girlfriend anymore,” Cuoco said. “She wants to lead the pack, which I find very appropriate for this kind of day and age and vibe that we’re in.”

In fact, Cuoco said playing Harley has meant a lot to her given the current climate. “It has definitely been empowering,” she said. “To sit in a booth and scream and cuss and yell at boys for hours at a time, it has been an absolute blast. Not having to do hair and makeup has made it that much better. But it’s such an iconic character, so with all of that respect and love toward the character, we’re trying to bring a new spin to it, and I think the fans that love this type of show are really going to enjoy it.”

Fans were given a taste of the show’s brand of humor in a first-look video unveiled at New York Comic-Con, which finds Harley taking shots a both FX’s failed Deadpool animated series and DC’s dark and gritty feature film slate. “It’s got comedy, action, incredibly gratuitous violence, and unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it’s actually coming out,” Harley says in the video.

The Harley Quinn voice cast also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep), and Chris Meloni (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

During the Titans event, Doom Patrol’s Brendan Fraser also took the stage to announce that Matt Bomer (White Collar) has joined the Titans spin-off as Negative Man. Bomer will voice Negative Man and play Larry Trainor in flashbacks, and Matthew Zuk will provide Negative Man’s physical performance. In the comics, Negative Man is radioactive superhero who can absorb and project energy, among other things.

Both Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol are currently in production and expected debut in 2019. Titans premieres Oct. 12 on DC Universe.

