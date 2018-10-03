Jon Favreau reveals details of Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau is welcoming a new outlaw into the Star Wars mythos.

The Iron Man and Jungle Book director revealed Wednesday on social media that his live-action Star Wars streaming series is titled The Mandalorian and will center on “a lone gunfighter” hailing from the same planet as the fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett and his father, Jango Fett.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” reads the statement from Favreau, which is rendered in yellow letters on a black background, reminiscent of the classic Star Wars opening crawls. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.…”

Lucasfilm announced the series — which Favreau is writing and producing, and which will stream on Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform — in March. “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said at the time. “I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

He teased in May that the show would take place between the original Star Wars trilogy and the current trilogy, which will conclude in 2019 with Episode IX.

Favreau actually has some experience with Mandalorians, having voiced the character Pre Vizsla in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (which is set before the original trilogy).

See Favreau’s announcement below.

