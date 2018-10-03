John Cleese goes full grumpy old man in exclusive Speechless season 3 premiere clip

John Cleese is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore!

The British actor may not be a TV news anchor like Peter Finch’s character in Network, but Cleese does play a man who has been pushed to the point of screaming at a tour bus stopped outside his window in the season 3 premiere of ABC’s family sitcom Speechless — and EW has an exclusive preview clip from the episode below.

Cleese guest-stars in the season opener as the dad of Minnie Driver’s character. It’s a reunion of sorts for the actors, who also played father and daughter on Will & Grace.

“They had a huge fight 20 years ago, and they haven’t spoken,” Driver says of her character’s relationship with her dad. “And when we get evicted from our house in Los Angeles [in the season 2 finale], the only thing left to do is to go to London and ask my dad for money.”

If this clip is any indication, that conversation does not start off on a good note.

Season 3 of Speechless premieres Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.