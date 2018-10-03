Exclusive: More than 300 items from Fox's House are going up for auction

The great philosopher Jagger once said, “You can’t always get what you want.” But thankfully, this is not one of those times if you love House.

EW can exclusively reveal that more than 300 pieces of memorabilia from the Hugh Laurie-led medical drama will be auctioned off starting Wednesday, as part of a sale hosted by Screenbid.com. House aficionados will be able to pony up for iconic props like Dr. House’s motorcycle, his flame cane from seasons 3 and 4, his flip phone, and so much more. As the misanthropic M.D. said in the season 2 episode “Safe,” “Everything sucks, might as well find something to smile about” — and this should do the trick.

There are two ways to participate in the auction, which will run through Oct. 18: You can either bid for items online or visit the Screenbid store in Hollywood, which is located on the Walk of Fame. If you choose the latter option, you’ll also be able to browse a pop-up set.

All the House props, set decorations, and wardrobe pieces will come with an official studio certificate of authenticity. Other items include Cameron’s (Jennifer Morrison) parking sign, some leg scans, Wilson’s (Robert Sean Leonard) reindeer hat from season 4, and Kutner (Kal Penn) and Amber’s (Anne Dudek) final outfits, in case you’re feeling particularly morbid. Here’s a look at some the items on the auction block:

Fox

House ran for eight seasons on Fox, from 2004 to 2012, and also starred Lisa Edelstein, Olivia Wilde, and Jesse Spencer. During it’s 177-episode run, it picked up five Emmys, and Laurie won two Golden Globes while receiving seven Emmy nominations.

For more information on the auction, go to the Screenbid website.