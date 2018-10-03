Asia Kate Dillon and Golshifteh Farahani join sci-fi animated series gen:LOCK

Asia Kate Dillon (Billions) and Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) have joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated sci-fi series gen:LOCK, the Austin-based media company Rooster Teeth announced Wednesday.

The series concerns a diverse team of young pilots recruited to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. Dillon will voice Valentina “Val” Romanyszyn, a former Ukrainian covert agent who thought they were done fighting, while Farahani will voice Yasamin “Yaz” Madrani, a talented and confident recruit from Iran who finds her calling in the gen:LOCK program but won’t open up easily about her past. Previously announced gen:LOCK cast members include Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, and David Tennant.

“It’s been such a privilege to work alongside these amazing talents,” gen:LOCK writer and director Gray G. Haddock said in a statement. “There’s so much we want to do with these characters, and exploring together to find just the right approach has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I’ve bonded so much with Valentina and Yaz, and what Asia and Golshifteh have brought to the parts. I can’t wait for everyone to meet these characters.”

Rooster Teeth will preview gen:LOCK during at a panel at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sunday afternoon, as part of New York Comic Con.

The series will premiere on the Rooster Teeth website in January. Check out a new poster for the show below.

Rooster Teeth

