DC Universe's Titans renewed for season 2 ahead of launch

The Titans will Go! on for another season.

Titans has been picked up for a second season on DC Universe, executive producer Geoff Johns announced during the show’s world premiere panel at New York Comic Con Wednesday evening. The news arrives about a week before the show’s official launch on DC’s subscription streaming service.

“We’re doing season 2 already,” Johns said during the panel. “That to me shows the faith that DC Universe has in the show and this amazing cast and the property. DC’s so supportive of it. To be able to get a season 2 greenlit now means we just get to keep talking about crazy ideas.”

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman added, “We’re blessed with this incredible cast that we have here on stage. We want to bring in more and more amazing actors and characters.”

Both Johns and Goldmsan teased that they’ll be drawing on the comics even more in season 2.

“We already know the story of season 2,” Johns said. “[New Teen Titans writer] Marv Wolfman will be very happy when we do season 2.”

“I don’t want to give anything away,” said Goldsman, “but there are some stories in the books that will appear in season 2.”

Although they didn’t confirm what stories they’ll be adapting, it sure sounds like they’re hinting at “The Judas Contract,” the definitive Teen Titans story from Wolfman and George Pérez’s run on New Teen Titans. In case you aren’t familiar with it, this four-part story brought the team’s ongoing conflict with Slade, a.k.a. Deathstroke, to a major climax and featured violence, betrayal, and interpersonal drama.

Matthias Clamer/Warner Bros.

Promising a grittier take on the popular teen superhero group, Titans follows Robin (Brenton Thwaites) as he teams up with Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Starfire (Anna Diop) to stop a demonic evil threatening the world.

“The first season does take our Titans on a journey as they unlock the mystery of Rachel,” Johns told EW recently. “Harkening to the original comics, the first storyline was really about Raven and how she brought these characters together, and we have a similar connection. [Raven] is kind of the sun that everyone revolves around.”

It takes a while for the Titans to team up on the show, so both Thwaites and Croft came to cherish the scenes that featured all four Titans. “All the cast is so lovely that I was very excited whenever we all came together because it meant I could talk to my friends,” Croft told EW.

Thwaites added: “[The most exciting parts were] those large scenes where we were all together trying to figure out what to do because to me it’s an ensemble show, and the most enjoyment came from working with the actors and connecting with them. I feel like toward the end when Donna Troy [Conor Leslie] and other characters were introduced, and we had this real solid team of actors and people and characters, it felt like there was more of a force, and a little more positivity behind the show.”

Titans is one of several shows coming to DC Universe. The platform’s lineup also includes Doom Patrol; the Harley Quinn animated series, starring Kaley Cuoco; Swamp Thing; Young Justice: Outsiders; and Stargirl.

Titans premieres Friday, Oct. 12,. Episodes will air weekly.

Related content: