Just like the original Roger Murtaugh, Damon Wayans is getting told old for this sh—.

The 58-year-old actor has declared his intention to leave Lethal Weapon at the end of the Fox series’ current 13-episode run.

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13,” Wayans recently told Electronic Urban Report. “So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.”

After quoting the line made famous by Danny Glover in the Lethal Weapon film series, Wayans, who plays veteran LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh, says he’s “going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again.”

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband, and friend on TV and be the guy in life who’s telling everybody, ‘I can’t, I’ve got to work,'” shares Wayans, citing all the important life events he’s been missing out on. He added, “I’m giving them enough time to find a replacement.”

The task of finding a possible replacement for Wayans comes only one week after the season 3 premiere introduced Seann William Scott, the replacement for Clayne Crawford, who was fired for his on-set behavior, including his tumultuous relationship with Wayans.

Neither Fox or Warner Bros. TV is commenting on Wayans’ declaration. Watch his full interview below.

Lethal Weapon airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.