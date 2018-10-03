Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer embraces the horror

Netflix welcomes you to Greendale in the latest trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

This isn’t like the world of Archie Andrews in Riverdale. On the other end of Sweetwater River is a town full of witchcraft, demons, exorcisms, dark baptisms, and the young half-witch, half-mortal girl about to embark on the next stage of her life, Sabrina Spellman (Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka).

Ahead of the new show’s presence at New York Comic Con, those willing to walk the path of night can get acquainted with the darker elements of the 10-episode series from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — who also wrote the gothic horror comic book on which this version of Sabrina is based.

Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed to EW the show will pay tribute to The Exorcist, but the trailer gives nods to other horror films. In introducing the mortal side of Greendale, Sabrina enjoys a late-night screening of Night of the Living Dead with boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and besties Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Susie (Lachlan Watson). But behind closed doors, she’s approaching a very important time in a witch’s life.

Netflix

Sabrina is about to turn 16, which means she must decide whether to leave her mortal life (and friends) behind and embrace her witchy nature. Based on the footage of her refusing to sign her name in Dark Lord Satan’s book — and then subsequently getting Evil Dead-ed by sentient vines — she’s struggling with that choice.

Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto star as Sabrina’s witch aunties Hilda and Zelda, Chance Perdomo portrays Sabrina’s pansexual cousin Ambrose (under house arrest by the coven), Richard Coyle plays High Priest of the Church of Night Father Blackwood, and Michelle Gomez slinks into the new trailer as Ms. Wardwell, Sabrina’s favorite teacher at Baxter High who becomes possessed by Madame Satan.

And don’t forget Salem. Her witch familiar may not play a huge role in the show, but he’s about protecting his supernatural mistress.

The Chilling Adventures will commence on Netflix this Oct. 26.