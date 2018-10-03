Get ready to have the opposite of a Floorgasm: Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Peretti — who plays scene-stealing Gina Linetti, the cold-blooded civilian administrator, acerbic tormentor of Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), reluctant relative of Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), and human form of the 100 emoji — will appear in the beloved cop comedy’s upcoming sixth season, and will depart sometime during the season. She is expected to return down the road in a guest capacity.

The actress/comedian revealed the news Wednesday morning on Twitter. “B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here,” she wrote. “I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

Peretti then hilariously played off of the recent departure announcement of another TV star: “Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about Shameless (I bolded the extra relevant parts in her quote below).”

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

FOX via Getty Images

“From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti be a part of it, and she always will be,” co-creator Dan Goor said in a statement on Twitter. “While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti.”

Here's my statement about the incredibly amazing @chelseaperetti. pic.twitter.com/OZAuEU7DSc — Dan Goor (@djgoor) October 3, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has boasted a tremendous amount of cast stability, retaining its ensemble cast (which includes Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher) over its first five seasons. Fans did wonder if they might be losing Gina back in season 4 when she was hit by a bus (but she prevailed and lived to dance another day). In season 5, part of which she was absent from while on maternity leave, Gina announced that she was quitting her job in the precinct to run “a sports league for other people’s pets,” but returned quickly. This time, however, her departure appears to be real.

Peretti, whose recent credits include Game Night, Big Mouth, and Another Period, will star in the upcoming ensemble film Friendsgiving as well as the indie comedy Spinster.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired for five seasons of Fox, passing the 100th-episode mark last season, before being canceled in May. A day later, though, it was revived by NBC, who ordered a 13-episode sixth season that will hit the air later this season. Last month, the network upped its commitment to the rescued show, ordering an additional five episodes that brings the total number to 18.

For more on what to expect in season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, head over here.