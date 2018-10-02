Michael Rapaport admits he 'had no idea' what he was doing when he worked on Murphy Brown

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

At the beginning of our careers, we’re all uncertain about what we’re doing. There’s a reason “fake it ’till you make it” is a popular catchphrase.

For actor Michael Rapaport, one of his earliest professional acting gigs guest starring on Murphy Brown was a situation rife with uncertainty. “I had no idea what I was doing when I was doing this show, like I had never done a sitcom, the audience laughing threw me off,” he told Lola Ogunnaike while sitting down for a session of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

It didn’t help matters that he didn’t get a lot of preparation. “They don’t explain it to you — you just get cast and you’re there, like the laughing in the audience and all that stuff. That was wild,” he remembered. “That was the third job I ever got, but it was the first sitcom guest star, not even guest star, guest spot.”

Rapaport admits that though he’s not a viewer of the show, he was aware of its reach. “I wasn’t really a fan of the show,” he said. “I was aware of the show because it was such a big hit.”

