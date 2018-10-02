Michael Rapaport reveals which Friends star would make the best cop

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

They were chefs, professors, and actors, but the one profession the cast of Friends never tackled was that of law enforcement officer, and according to actor Michael Rapaport, no one was quite cut out for the job.

The Atypical actor sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to take a look back at his brief role in Friends, where he played a police officer who was dating Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). During one episode, Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) all went on a ride along with him, and when they heard what they thought to be shots fired, the three friends panicked. While he was only on the show for a short time, Rapaport shares that it was a great experience.

“The show was definitely huge, they were all stars. Everybody was really nice to me,” shares Rapaport. “I had known David Schwimmer a little bit and they were all cool.”

When Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike asks Rapaport which one of the male cast members would make the best cop, the actor did not miss a beat.

“None of them would be good cops.”

