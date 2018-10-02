John Goodman, Danny McBride to star in HBO televangelist comedy

Oh my lord: HBO has greenlit its televangelist comedy that you can bet is going to be a serious contender for the most blasphemous show on the air.

The premium cable network has just announced a series order for its pilot The Righteous Gemstones and here is the description: “The story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The show is created by, directed by and stars Danny McBride (Vice Principals), with John Goodman (Roseanne) also in a lead role.

Here is the first photo, and then after that we have some more details:

The ensemble cast includes:

John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, the Patriarch of the Gemstone family. “Unbending; a force in the Ministry game. He’s known the world over for his aggressive salvation techniques, his worldwide ministries, and his award-winning weekly television program. His light is fading, but he takes no guff. He is obeyed, unquestioned.”

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and “heir to the throne.” “He walks in his father’s shadow while simultaneously blazing his own path. Like Eli, Jesse takes no s— and demands loyalty from those in his circle, and surrounds himself by those that will follow him. Jesse fancies himself a maverick in the ministry game, taking what Eli has built and expanding it for a more modern audience.”

Edi Patterson (black-ish) as Judy Gemstone, the daughter of Eli and Amy Leigh. “She’s not offered the same opportunities within the church as Jesse and Kelvin because she’s a woman. In this capacity, she resents her family for being stuck in the past, and only wants an opportunity to stand on the stage with the rest of them on Sunday mornings.”

Adam Devine (Modern Family) as Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest son of Eli and Amy Leigh. “The edgy one. He’s caught in the middle of the giant personalities that are Jesse and Judy Gemstone and has branded himself an outsider to the church, feeling his methods are too hardcore for mainstream religion. Kelvin doesn’t have bigger ambitions for the head seat at the table but focuses his efforts on the eradication of Satan and dark forces from everyday life.”

The show also stars Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and GregAlan Williams. No premiere date is yet set.