Massive Gilmore Girls marathon returning to UPtv this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving week is a time for family, reflection, and eating ridiculous amounts of food. It’s also a great time for rewatching your favorite shows, particularly the ones that feature two women who specialize in eating ridiculous amounts of food. (Remember when Lorelai and Rory ate four Thanksgiving dinners?!) EW can exclusively reveal that UPtv is bringing back GilMore the Merrier for another year.

During GilMore the Merrier, UPtv will air all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls 24 hours a day for 153 straight hours. The event, which will be hosted by Gilmore‘s own Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes on the beloved show, will kick off on Monday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. ET and continue straight through until Sunday, Nov. 25 at midnight.

So, if Stars Hollow is where you’d like to spend your Thanksgiving, here’s your chance. And maybe grab some coffee, coffee, coffee to help keep you awake.