Want to go to the final season premiere of Game of Thrones next year?

How about going to the red carpet event, screening and after party with … Nikolaj Coster-Waldau?

And what if all you need to do to go to this with the Jaime Lannister actor is to donate $10 to a charitable cause?

As Coster-Waldau explains in the above video, he’s teaming with Omaze and L’Oréal to offer one lucky fan and their guest the chance to join him and the cast at the premiere of Game of Thrones season 8.

Fans can enter for a chance to win for mere $10 donations on Omaze.com/Nikolaj, with donations supporting Movember Foundation.

Even if you don’t donate, Coster-Waldau’s video above is pretty fun.

Game of Thrones returns sometime in the first half of 2019.