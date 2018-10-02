This weekend’s New York Comic Con just got a little creepier. The horror-centric streaming service Shudder has unveiled the first promotional poster for its new Creepshow anthology series, which is inspired by the George A. Romero-directed, Stephen King-written 1982 film of the same name. The poster is designed by artist Tim Bradstreet and the show’s executive producer and director, Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). Nicotero will also be taking part in Shudder’s NYCC panel Thursday (4:15 p.m. ET, room 1A10), along with Joe Bob Briggs and Shudder curator Samuel Zimmerman.

EW revealed in July that Shudder had greenlit a small-screen version of Romero’s film.

“Creepshow is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler said in a statement at the time. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new Creepshow TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart!” said Nicotero, who met his makeup effects mentor Tom Savini while visiting the set of the film and later collaborated with Romero on the zombie movies Day of the Dead and Land of the Dead, among other projects. “It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror… thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ which it was created.”

Five hundred copies of the poster will be given away at Shudder’s booth (#330) during the weekend, with a select number signed by Nicotero. Creepshow is slated to premiere on Shudder next year.

Get an exclusive look at the new poster below.