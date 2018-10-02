The Conners plan on holidays without Roseanne in new promo

Can they possibly imagine a Halloween without Roseanne?

They’re going to have to. In this exclusive new promo for The Conners, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) tries to create a “game plan” for the holidays. Naturally, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has just the right retort.

“I say we follow the Conner tradition. Spend every dime on Halloween and then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with!” she says.

The Conners is moving on without Roseanne Barr after her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett prompted the network to cancel the sitcom. She settled out with ABC after the network announced a spinoff, but it was unclear how the sitcom would address her absence. Then, in September, Barr apparently revealed how her character dies on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” Barr told Straka. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.” ABC left it alone.

The Conners debuts Oct. 16 on ABC.