Watch the first five minutes of The Walking Dead season 9 premiere

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead

Dalton Ross
October 01, 2018 at 06:00 AM EDT

The Walking Dead’s season 9 premiere will air Oct. 7 on AMC, but you don’t need to wait until then to watch it. Instead, you can catch the first five minutes right here and right now. Yes, instant gratification can be yours!

Get your first look at the new, rebuilt Alexandria as Judith paints daddy’s grumpy face and big tummy. Watch as Daryl crossbows his first walker of the season. Marvel at Aaron’s new beard! And head back into the city as the gang travels through Washington, D.C., on their latest mission.  All that and more awaits you in the video clip below.

That’s just your first taste of what to expect courtesy of AMC’s premium service, AMC Premiere. You can enjoy the rest of the episode on Sunday. In the meantime, grab your Kleenex and check out the tributes that 23 former and current cast members wrote to the departing Andrew Lincoln, as folks like Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs, Steven Yeun, Michael Cudlitz, Laurie Holden, Dania Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more pay tribute to the departing star. Warning: Feels will be forthcoming.

