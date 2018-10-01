Tiffani Thiessen almost played Rachel on Friends

Jennifer Aniston might have been saved by the birth certificate.

Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen revealed Monday that she auditioned for the role of Rachel Green on Friends back in the day.

“Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?” the 44-year-old actress said on SiriusXM’s You Up With Nikki Glaser. “I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them.”

Coming off of six years playing pop culture icon Kelly Kapowski, Thiessen was only 20 years old when Friends premiered in 1994; Aniston was 25, the youngest of the hit series’ six leads. Thiessen quickly rebounded from missing out on the NBC sitcom, instead landing on Beverly Hills, 90210 with a memorable run as Valerie Malone.

