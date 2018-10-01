Some Star Trek: Discovery news ahead of its panel at New York Comic-Con.

First, CBS All Access has officially confirmed for the first time what producers have previously suggested, that the show will be back in January 2019.

Second, there’s a new teaser poster, below:

CBS All Access

Note those red flashes? The show’s season 2 Comic-Con trailer noted there’s seven mysterious signals that are somehow linked to Mr. Spock (who will be played by Ethan Peck in the show).

Finally, Rebecca Romijn — who joins the show as Number One in, well, season 2 — will be moderating the NYCC panel if you’re headed out to that.

Here’s the show’s trailer from its San Diego Comic-Con appearance over the summer, which introduces Anson Mount playing Captain Christopher Pike:

