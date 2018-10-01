South Park isn’t letting up: The second episode of the show’s 22nd season will tackle the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis.

Comedy Central released its customary last-minute vauge-but-you-get-what-they-mean description and preview clip for Wednesday’s episode.

The title: “A Boy and a Priest.”

The description: “The local Priest is filling the pews each week in an all-new episode. A very special relationship has developed between Butters and the Parish Priest. When the town finds the church doors locked and no sign of the pair, they call in the Catholic Church.”

See the first clip, “The Boys Are Missing,” above, where Stan’s father Randy calls other parents in a panic that their kids have gone camping with a priest. “Should we call the police or buy some condoms?” the other parent shoots back. It’s not yet clear if South Park plans to criticize the Catholic Church’s response to the child abuse scandal, or mock parent paranoia about it (probably both).

This wouldn’t be the first time the show has addressed the issue. A 2002 episode titled “Red Hot Catholic Love” is considered one of the show’s most controversial episodes.

The move comes on the heels of last week’s premiere, “Dead Kids,” which dealt with a school shooting (and also mocked Marvel’s Black Panther).