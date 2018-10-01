Mayans M.C. renewed for season 2 by FX

The Mayans will ride on.

After only four episodes, FX has announced a second season renewal for Mayans M.C., the Sons of Anarchy spin-off from SOA mastermind Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Focusing on the Mayans Motorcycle Club, a group previously seen on the parent series, Mayans premiered last month to record ratings, far surpassing the initial ratings for SOA.

“The Mayans M.C. mythology sprung from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch, knows it has become its own mythical creature,” said Sutter in a statement.

Added James, “It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life. I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21, and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season 2.”

Mayans M.C., which stars J.D. Pardo and Edward James Olmos, airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.