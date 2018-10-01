Marvel's Runaways train to face their parents in action-packed season 2 teaser

Marvel's Runaways

placeholder
Chancellor Agard
October 01, 2018 at 01:49 PM EDT

The Runaways are preparing for the fight of their lives in season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways.

On Monday, Hulu released the first action-packed teaser for the superhero drama’s second season, which finds the titular teens on the run (finally!) and training to take on PRIDE, a.k.a. their evil parents. While they have almost no idea what they’re doing and are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that their parents are basically supervillains, they are confident that they right all of their parents’ wrongs.

“They’re our parents. How can they be such monsters?” says Nico (Lyrica Okano)

“We’re not them. We can fix the world that they broke,” replies Karolina (Virginia Gardner).

In addition to previewing this season’s explosive superheroics, the promo also reveals their new comic book-mandated hideout, an underground mansion in the Hollywood, and shows Karolina and Nico kissing, which probably means we can expect the two of them to grow closer this season, too.

Watch the teaser above.

The complete second season of Marvel‘s Runaways launches Dec. 21 on Hulu.

