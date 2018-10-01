Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is officially underway: See the full lineup

Cancel all your plans for the next month — Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween has officially begun!

Expanded from its usual 13 Night of Halloween, the network’s festive October programming is bringing you creepy content from Monday, Oct. 1, through to All Hallows’ Eve itself. There’s something for everyone from frightening family drama like The Addams Family and The Parent Trap to gruesome, edge-of-your-seat flicks like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Maleficent — and, of course, Hocus Pocus will air a good few hundred times over the course of the month. If you’re not in the spooky spirit come Oct. 31, it’s certainly not Freeform’s fault; the network’s even created its own haunted house that fiendish fans in L.A. can visit.

Check out the full schedule before and head here for more details.

Monday, October 1

5pm ParaNorman

7:10pm The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm Hocus Pocus

12am ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2

5pm The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30pm Hocus Pocus

8:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

12am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3

4pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

9pm Monster House

12am The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4

5pm ParaNorman

7pm Monster House

9pm The Addams Family (1991)

12am Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5

12:30pm The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30pm Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10pm The Addams Family (1991)

8:20pm The Goonies

12am The Breakfast Club

Saturday, October 6

7am The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10am Monster House

12:20pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55pm The Goonies

7:35pm Hocus Pocus

9:45pm Maleficent

11:50pm Warm Bodies

Sunday, October 7

7am Monster House

9:10am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40am The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50pm Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25pm Hocus Pocus

6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent

8:40pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20pm Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8

11am ParaNorman

1pm Mrs. Doubtfire

4pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm The Addams Family (1991)

12am Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9

3pm Jurassic Park (1993)

6pm The Addams Family (1991)

8pm Mrs. Doubtfire

12am Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 10

3pm The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6pm Mrs. Doubtfire

9pm Hocus Pocus

12am ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11

4:30pm ParaNorman

6:40pm Hocus Pocus

8:50pm Despicable Me

12am The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12

2pm The Boxtrolls

4:10pm Disney’s Bolt

6:20pm Despicable Me

8:30pm Disney’s Frozen

12am Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13

7am ParaNorman

9:05am Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10am Disney’s Bolt

1:15pm The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50pm Hocus Pocus

5pm Disney’s Frozen

7:25pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

12am The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14

7am Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30am The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10am The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm Hocus Pocus

3:25pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

8pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

9pm Hotel Transylvania

11pm The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, October 15

4pm ParaNorman

6pm Hotel Transylvania

8pm The Parent Trap (1998)

12am Monster House

Tuesday, October 16

3:30pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30pm Monster House

6:30pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55pm Hocus Pocus

12am Disney’s Mulan

Wednesday, October 17

2pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30pm Disney’s Mulan

6:30pm Hocus Pocus

8:30pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12am The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, October 18

4pm Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm The Addams Family (1991)

12am Maggie

Friday, October 19

3:30pm Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10pm The Goonies

8:50pm Hotel Transylvania

12am Monster House

Saturday, October 20

7am Monster House

9:00am Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

11:40am The Goonies

2:20pm The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00pm Hotel Transylvania

6:05pm Hocus Pocus

8:15pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

9:45pm Hocus Pocus

11:55pm The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 21

7am Halloween Magic

8am Spooky Buddies

10:05am The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:10pm The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50pm The Addams Family (1991)

4:00pm Hocus Pocus

6:10pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

7:40pm Hocus Pocus

9:50pm Maleficent

11:55pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Monday, October 22

4pm Maleficent

6:10pm Hocus Pocus

8:20pm The Witches of Eastwick

12amWarm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23

3pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

4pm/3c Hocus Pocus

6:10pm The Witches of Eastwick

8:50pm The Addams Family (1991)

12am Monster House

Wednesday, October 24

4pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5pm Monster House

7pm The Addams Family (1991)

9pm Hotel Transylvania

12am Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25

4pm Jurassic Park (1993)

7pm Hotel Transylvania

9pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12am The Final Girls

Friday, October 26

11:30am Jurassic Park (1993)

2:35pm The Lost World: Jurassic Park

5:40pm The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:50pm Hocus Pocus

10:00pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

12am Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27

7am Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20pm The Addams Family (1991)

2:30pm Hocus Pocus

4:40pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:50pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

9:20pm Hotel Transylvania

11:25pm Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55pm ParaNorman

Sunday, October 28

7am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40am The Addams Family

11:50am Hocus Pocus

2pm Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

4:35pm Disney Pixar’s Monsters University

7:05pm Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm Hocus Pocus

11:20pm The Goonies

Monday, October 29

4:30pm The Goonies

7:10pm Disney’s Big Hero 6

9:20pm 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30

1:30pm Disney’s Big Hero 6

3:40pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

4:40pm Hocus Pocus

6:45pm The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25pm Disney Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55pm The Addams Family (1991)

12am Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 31

Hocus Pocus Marathon

7:30am Hocus Pocus

11am Hocus Pocus

1:10pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

2:40pm Hocus Pocus

4:45pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

5:45pm Hocus Pocus

7:50pm Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

8:50pm Hocus Pocus

12am Hocus Pocus