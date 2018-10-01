Are Cookie and Lucious going back to Empire?

Could Lucious and Cookie be returning to Empire already?

In an exclusive clip from season 5’s second episode “Pay for Their Presumptions,” Empire’s first couple (Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson) are offered an olive branch by new CEO Kinglsey (A.Z. Kelsey), who wants them back at Empire in emeritus roles.

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday to find out their answer, but it would be a quick return home for the Lyon family after they were booted from Empire in the season 4 finale (even though two years has passed on the show).

Watch the full video above. Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

