DWTS winner Donny Osmond will be back in the ballroom Tuesday, Puppy Lovers

Dancing with the Stars winner (and Flamingo co-headliner) Donny Osmond will return to the ballroom on Tuesday to perform for Las Vegas night. We asked Osmond, 60, to reflect on his season 9 win and how it plays a big role in his Vegas act with sister Marie (who came in third place during season 3 in 2007).

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What will you be singing on Vegas night?

DONNY OSMOND: They want me to sing Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady” and as luck would have it, so to speak, I’ve done that song in concert many, many times. I do a slightly different rendition than Frank did. Frank’s was more a of a big band version, mine was more of a sultry kind of a night club version. I think we might do a combination of the two.

How did your Vegas show with Marie come about?

Back in 2008, right after a world tour, I went and saw the Flamingo showroom, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is ideal. This is perfect.’ It’s intimate and it kind of takes me back to the original days when I worked with people like Sinatra and Andy Williams and Jerry Lewis and Milton Berle. Marie walked in and she said, ‘This is perfect, let’s try this for six weeks.” And that was our contract, six weeks, and we just announced our 11th year.

Did your appearances on Dancing with the Stars impact the show?

In a huge way — definitely with the core audience, who I call Puppy Lovers. What Dancing with the Stars did is open up a new multi-generational audience for us. It also kind of painted us in a corner because they expect a lot of dancing, which we do. We have eight dancers and a full orchestra. And of course I rub in Marie’s face every night that I won and she lost.

Adam Larkey/ABC via Getty Image

Every night, really?

Every single night since I won, it comes up in the show and I get to show my win, Tom announcing my name. I mean it’s just scathing. And then Marie comes out and she just rips me a new one and the audience absolutely loves it. It’s funny, it’s compelling, the whole show is extremely entertaining. I love it. We put zingers in every night, sometimes it changes nightly and it’s fun. I mean it’s so hard, it’s a very hard show when you get right down to it but at the end of the show, people have had a great time. In my opinion, this is what show business is all about. Yes, it’s a lot of eye candy, everybody wants eye candy nowadays. They want that rush but sometimes you just have to shut all that off and sit on a stool and sing a song with a spotlight and mic. We give that to them.

Do you think DWTS has changed since you won?

Well, it’s changed in its look but its still wonderful and exciting and challenging. That’s what I love about it. I feel sorry for the 12 now. I know what they’re going through but at the same time, it is probably one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever done in my life and I really rode that roller coaster. I was at the bottom of the leader board in the sixth or seventh week and climbed all the way up to the top. I had a broken toe, a cracked rib and a fused neck but I got that trophy.

Where is the trophy?

It’s in the lobby of the Flamingo in a glass case. I’s protected by a guard so Marie doesn’t steal it. To be honest with you, it’s one of the biggest moments of my career. There’s “Puppy Love,” there’s The Donny and Marie Show, there’s “Soldier of Love,” there’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, but my win on Dancing with the Stars will always be in the top slots off my career. I don’t want to sound cheesy but it’s almost emotional coming back to that ballroom and stepping on the dance floor because of the blood, sweat and tears that I put into it with Kym Johnson. It’s almost like I own of piece of it. I guess I do.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC until next week, when it just airs on Mondays.