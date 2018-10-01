Chris Rock reflects on his SNL firing, public clash with Martin Lawrence in A&E's Cultureshock

Chris Rock’s comedy brings a lot to the table — certainly more than pain. When the iconic comedian’s stand-up special “Bring the Pain” aired on HBO in 1996, it also transformed the conversation about race in popular culture.

Rock reflects on his seminal “Bring the Pain” performance, as well as the personal and professional tumult that inspired its no-holds-barred spirit, in the newest episode of Cultureshock, a limited original series from A&E. The film is the fifth installment of the docuseries and will be directed by Emmy-winning United Shades of America host and fellow comedian W. Kamau Bell.

In the episode, Rock recounts how being fired from Saturday Night Live and his public clash with Martin Lawrence led him to rethink his approach to comedy and create the more thoughtful and provocative style he debuted in “Bring the Pain.” Bell also brings Lawrence himself to the screen, as well as interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Conan O’Brien, Trevor Noah, Hannibal Buress, Wanda Sykes, and more, allowing a complete picture of Rock’s impact on entertainment to unfold during the hour-long documentary.

Produced by Meredith Corporation’s Four M Studios in association with Entertainment Weekly, Cultureshock’s Chris Rock’s “Bring the Pain” will air on Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.