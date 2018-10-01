Finally, some news on the ultra-secret Black Mirror season 5.

According to a new report in Bloomberg, there are some intriguing details about one of the new episodes, plus a premiere date.

Season 5 will be released in December, the report says. That makes sense as the Emmy winner’s previous season was released Dec. 29 last year, so perhaps a holiday rollout is again in the works. The show went into production earlier this year and is still currently shooting.

Moreover, the new season will feature a “Choose Your Own Adventure” style episode where fans will get to interact with the story, making key decisions for a protagonist that determines their dystopian fate.

The thrust of the Bloomberg story, citing sources close to the company, is about how Netflix is actually developing a slate of interactive projects where viewers get to choose the narrative in story. The streaming service has tried basic interactivity with a handful of children’s shows, and HBO had Steven Soderbergh’s interactive series Mosaic. But the Black Mirror episode is expected to take such interactivity to another level.

Netflix had no immediate comment on the report.