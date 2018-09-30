Matt Damon plays petulant Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday Night Live season premiere

Saturday Night Live

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
NBC
placeholder
Dana Schwartz
September 30, 2018 at 12:11 AM EDT

Last Thursday, Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing dominated the news cycle, so it came as no surprise that Saturday Night Live would mock the proceedings in their cold opening.

Surprising, however, was the appearance of Matt Damon as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who started things off by making fun of Kavanaugh’s aggressive opening statements. “I’m gonna start at an 11. I’m going to take it to a 15 real quick!” he exclaimed noting that he wrote his speech “last night while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

Damon mastered Kavanaugh’s blustering remarks, complete with tearful references to his “beautiful, creepy” high school calendars. “I’m a keg is half-full kind of guy!” Damon as Kavanaugh shouted, calling Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation a “political con job” orchestrated by Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Kathy Griffin, and Mr. Ronan “Sinatra” (it’s been rumored that Frank Sinatra is Ronan Farrow’s biological father).

SNL alum Rachel Dratch also made a special appearance as Sen. Amy Klobuchar who asked Kavanaugh if he ever drank too many beers. “You mean, was I cool? Yeah,” Damon as Kavanaugh responded. When she then asked if he ever drank so much that he blacked out, he deflected the question to her just as the real Kavanaugh did at the hearing: “I don’t know, did you?!” 

The skit also featured SNL cast members Alex Moffat as Sen. Chuck Grassley, Aidy Bryant as Rachel Mitchell (the prosecutor hired to oversee the testimonies), Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Cecily Strong as Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

When Strong’s Feinstein asked, “Do you really think you have the right demeanor and temperament to be a Supreme Court justice?” Damon’s Kavanaugh angrily yelled, “I went to Yale!” He also made some more references to all the beer he drank with his pals. “Am I angry? You’re damn right. But if you think I’m angry now, you just wait until I get on to that Supreme Court because then you’re all gonna pay,” he stated before shotgunning a can of “water” and kicking off the 44th season of SNL with a bang.

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Micheals.
type
TV Show
seasons
44
Genre
Comedy
Rating
TV-14
run date
10/11/75
creator
Lorne Michaels
Network
NBC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Saturday Night Live

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now