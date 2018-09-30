Matt Damon plays petulant Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday Night Live season premiere

Last Thursday, Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing dominated the news cycle, so it came as no surprise that Saturday Night Live would mock the proceedings in their cold opening.

Surprising, however, was the appearance of Matt Damon as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who started things off by making fun of Kavanaugh’s aggressive opening statements. “I’m gonna start at an 11. I’m going to take it to a 15 real quick!” he exclaimed noting that he wrote his speech “last night while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

Damon mastered Kavanaugh’s blustering remarks, complete with tearful references to his “beautiful, creepy” high school calendars. “I’m a keg is half-full kind of guy!” Damon as Kavanaugh shouted, calling Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation a “political con job” orchestrated by Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Kathy Griffin, and Mr. Ronan “Sinatra” (it’s been rumored that Frank Sinatra is Ronan Farrow’s biological father).

SNL alum Rachel Dratch also made a special appearance as Sen. Amy Klobuchar who asked Kavanaugh if he ever drank too many beers. “You mean, was I cool? Yeah,” Damon as Kavanaugh responded. When she then asked if he ever drank so much that he blacked out, he deflected the question to her just as the real Kavanaugh did at the hearing: “I don’t know, did you?!”

"Next question, did you ever drink too many beers?" – Senator Amy Klobuchar

The skit also featured SNL cast members Alex Moffat as Sen. Chuck Grassley, Aidy Bryant as Rachel Mitchell (the prosecutor hired to oversee the testimonies), Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Cecily Strong as Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

When Strong’s Feinstein asked, “Do you really think you have the right demeanor and temperament to be a Supreme Court justice?” Damon’s Kavanaugh angrily yelled, “I went to Yale!” He also made some more references to all the beer he drank with his pals. “Am I angry? You’re damn right. But if you think I’m angry now, you just wait until I get on to that Supreme Court because then you’re all gonna pay,” he stated before shotgunning a can of “water” and kicking off the 44th season of SNL with a bang.