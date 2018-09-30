God Friended Me star says series aims to start conversations — not convert anyone

CBS’ new drama isn’t here to preach!

God Friended Me follows atheist and podcast host Miles (Brandon Michael Hall) as he receives a friend request from an account claiming to be the heavenly Father. Yes, it all seems like a weird prank at first, but when God starts suggesting friends to Miles and those recommendations lead him to save lives, the God claim doesn’t seem so outlandish. “He becomes an agent of change in his community,” says Hall of his character.

While Miles has left his faith behind, his dad (played by Joe Morton) is a pastor and, obviously, very much believes in the Almighty. “The show ultimately is about how to understand the other person’s point of view without rejecting them,” says Morton. Hall agrees that the new drama isn’t about converting Miles or the viewers. “The message behind it is that Miles is starting to have a conversation,” he says. “Because of the dynamic between him and his dad, that’s the place where it has to start.”

God Friended Me is also about communication in today’s trying times — something the cast has no problem with on set. “The dynamic of all of us and chemistry we have is so special and I know that will radiate off the screen,” says Hall, “I’m just excited for people to tune in and watch it. It’s an uplifting show and we need that.”

God Friended Me premieres Sunday, Sept., 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET, then airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS beginning Oct. 7. The pilot episode is available to stream now on cbs.com.