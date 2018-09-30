To celebrate fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Based on a series of mystery novels by Scottish author M.C. Beaton, Agatha Raisin stars Ashley Jensen (Extras, Ugly Betty) as a public relations whiz burnt out on office politics. After retiring early to a quaint village in the Cotswolds, she soon finds a second career as an amateur detective investigating mischief, mayhem, and murder in her deceptively devious town.

The second season of Agatha Raisin comprises three TV movies, all of which will screen on Acorn TV. Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham premieres Nov. 19; Agatha Raisin and the Fairies of Fryfam debuts on Christmas Eve; and Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate arrives in late January 2019.

Exclusively watch the first-ever footage from Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham above.