Trixie Mattel, Katya reviving UNHhhh talk series for new episodes this fall

RuPaul’s Drag Race graduates Trixie Mattel and Katya are ready to make contact — and references to the 1997 Jodie Foster masterpiece Contact — once again.

During their reunion panel Saturday at RuPaul’s DragCon New York, the pair announced the revival of their popular digital series UNHhhh, which will return for a new season of episodes beginning Wednesday, Oct. 17 on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming network.

New, uncensored episodes of the bonkers talk series — which laid the foundation for the duo’s Viceland variety program The Trixie & Katya Show — will first debut on WOW Presents Plus, with censored versions landing on the service’s YouTube channel one week later.

Trixie and Katya also dropped a trailer for the new batch of episodes out of the Manhattan-based DragCon event, which teased more bizarre scenarios (including a tiny hand food modeling session, light crotch flashing, and a lively discussion about burned-to-a-crisp childhood pets) ahead for the Drag Race sisters.

Saturday’s presentation marked the on-screen partners’ first performance together since Katya announced earlier this year she’d be taking a break from performing — including temporarily vacating her cohosting gig on The Trixie & Katya Show — after struggling with relapsed substance abuse.

“Katya’s probably going to give a presentation on timeshares…. I’d be lying if I said we’d planned anything,” Mattel — RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 champion — previously told EW of the reunion panel at DragCon. “It’s essentially a live version of The Trixie & Katya Show. What’s different is we incorporate current events or we get to answer fan questions. Most of the time we just do fan questions like a panel where people ask us about our characters or the genesis of the show or what topics we’d like to do but never got to do. And this year Katya and I had some semi-public ups and downs. I’ve had most of the ups; she’s had most of the downs…. The best thing we can get out of it is to come up with something in the moment.”

New episodes of UNHhhh premiere Oct. 17 on WOW Presents Plus. Watch the new trailer above.